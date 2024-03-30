AT&T Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

