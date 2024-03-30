AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

