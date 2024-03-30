Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

