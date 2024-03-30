Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,674,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

