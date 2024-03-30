Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.36. 15,367,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.