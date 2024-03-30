Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,700,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.