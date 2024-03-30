Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $581.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,781. The company has a market capitalization of $221.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

