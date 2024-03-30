Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $318,000 Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at American National Bankshares

In related news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American National Bankshares news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. 119,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

