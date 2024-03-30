Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 6,753 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. 1,550,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

