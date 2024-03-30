Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 645 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

