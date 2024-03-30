Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 34,558 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.