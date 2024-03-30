Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 917.7% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,841,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

