Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,612 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.71. 2,637,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,457. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

