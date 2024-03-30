Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,035 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $5,944,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,770.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 465,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Newmont by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,877,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

