Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 104,769 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,769 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 2.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,536,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV remained flat at $16.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 101,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,521. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.