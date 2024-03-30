Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 10,042 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.55. 1,740,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $165.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states.

Featured Stories

