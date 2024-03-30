Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.27. 1,439,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $263.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

