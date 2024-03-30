Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.09.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.