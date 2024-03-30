Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. 8,369,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

