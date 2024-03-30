Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,947. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

