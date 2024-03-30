Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

