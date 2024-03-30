Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 1,228,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

