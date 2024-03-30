Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,912,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,076. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

