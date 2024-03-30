Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.41. The company had a trading volume of 188,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

