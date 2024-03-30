AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZNCF traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $153.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.64.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

