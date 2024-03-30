ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Dantai Capital Ltd

Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $970.47. 685,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,713. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $929.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

