Ark (ARK) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $197.92 million and $7.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001995 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001258 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,837,890 coins and its circulating supply is 179,836,864 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.