Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.86

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 7385573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

