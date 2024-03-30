Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ARCT stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,458,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

