Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,035.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 985.63. The company has a market capitalization of £174.64 million, a PE ratio of 488.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($10.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,150 ($14.53).

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,251,105.78). 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

