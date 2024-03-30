AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AppLovin by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

