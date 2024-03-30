Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $437.29

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $978,312.02 and $437.29 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00026409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

