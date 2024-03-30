Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.18.

NYSE AR opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

