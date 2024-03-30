Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $28.23

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.