Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) PT at $84.38

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $82.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. Celsius has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.