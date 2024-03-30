Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 526.80

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.45) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

LON BAB opened at GBX 520 ($6.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 487.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 432.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,666.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 543.50 ($6.87).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

