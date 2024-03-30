Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is James Hambro & Partners’ 6th Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 5.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $103,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

APH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.35. 4,356,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

