Alvotech (ALVO) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alvotech to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alvotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alvotech Competitors 1412 4368 11601 201 2.60

Alvotech presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 102.33%. Given Alvotech’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alvotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alvotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech -967.97% N/A -68.36% Alvotech Competitors -4,132.63% -178.39% -45.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvotech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $91.43 million -$551.73 million -5.03 Alvotech Competitors $567.43 million -$36.23 million 7.32

Alvotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Alvotech has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alvotech peers beat Alvotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.