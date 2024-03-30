Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 12,084 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

