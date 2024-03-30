Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $334.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $327.92 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.73 and a 200-day moving average of $270.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

