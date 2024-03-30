Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.55

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 495440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $589,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.