Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.