Acala Token Hits Market Cap of $175.27 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $175.27 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007518 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,239.80 or 0.99945171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00139417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.17648238 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,848,032.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

