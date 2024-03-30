AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.31

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 26341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.28.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

