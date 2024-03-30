9,728 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $175.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

