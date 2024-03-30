3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $318.23

Shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.23 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 327.50 ($4.14). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.13), with a volume of 740,259 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.39.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

