3,954 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST) Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 227,016 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.