31,677 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

