WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.41 and last traded at $65.41. Approximately 38,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 45,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLS. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,599 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.