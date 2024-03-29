WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.82. Approximately 181,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 323,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

